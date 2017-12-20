Greenville man jailed on drug charges

A Greenville man is in jail on drug charges.

Kentucky State Police say they pulled 53-year-old Michael Eddings over for speeding last night.

Troopers say Eddings was under the influence of a controlled substance and had meth, marijuana, pills, and cash in the vehicle.

He's facing several charges, including trafficking in meth, marijuana, and a controlled substance.

