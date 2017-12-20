Car slams into Owensboro gas station

A car slammed into a gas station in Owensboro Wednesday.

It happened at the Chuckles in the 2400 block of 144 in Owensboro.

Deputies say the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Thankfully, no was hurt.

