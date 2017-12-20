Vanderburgh Co. man found guilty of child molesting

A Vanderburgh County man has been found guilty of child molesting.

The prosecutor's office says 56-year-old Mark Farmer was found guilty on two counts of child molesting late Tuesday evening.

Farmer was arrested in February after allegations that he had sexually abused a 6-year-old girl.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Detectives, Farmer admitted to at least two instances of sexual abuse involving the victim during an interview in February.

Farmer’s sentencing date is scheduled for January 18.

Before her testimony, the prosecutor's office says the young victim relied upon a therapy dog named Finn who helps to comfort victims of intimate crimes.

