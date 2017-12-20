Overturned semi closes KY 56 in McLean Co.

An overturned semi blocking a roadway in McLean County.

Dispatchers say KY 56 W is closed between Beech Grove and the Webster Co. line.

We are told the road will be closed for several hours.

Officials say the driver has minor injuries. He was treated and released on the scene.

Semi truck overturned on Highway 56 just east of I-69. Officials have the highway blocked off in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Mf4g8JwB4Q — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) December 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.