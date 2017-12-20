Overturned semi closes KY 56 in McLean Co.

A Vanderburgh County man has been found guilty of child molesting.More >>
A Vanderburgh County man has been found guilty of child molesting.More >>
Dispatchers say KY 56 W is closed between Beech Grove and the Webster Co. line.More >>
Dispatchers say KY 56 W is closed between Beech Grove and the Webster Co. line.More >>
Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, around 10 a.m. authorities were dispatched to help the Morgantown Police Department after the MPD had chased the vehicle into Ohio County on US Highway 231 S in Cromwell.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, around 10 a.m. authorities were dispatched to help the Morgantown Police Department after the MPD had chased the vehicle into Ohio County on US Highway 231 S in Cromwell.More >>
Lance Marley, the man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Princeton, has been sentenced.More >>
Lance Marley, the man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Princeton, has been sentenced.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apples.More >>
ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apples.More >>