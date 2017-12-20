Two women arrested after chase ends in Ohio Co.

Two people were arrested after a police chase that ended in Ohio County Tuesday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, around 10 a.m. authorities were dispatched to help the Morgantown Police Department after the MPD had chased the vehicle into Ohio County on US Highway 231 S in Cromwell.

Ohio County units spotted the car on US Highway 231 S north of the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Troopers tried to use stop-sticks on the tires of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle a short distance further.

Tonya Burnette and Andrea Kiper, both from Beaver Dam, were taken into custody. We're told the vehicle they were in had been reported stolen and each suspect had outstanding warrants on them.

Burnette is also facing charges of wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and fleeing and evading police.

