Watch Now on Sunrise: Fog Lifting, Drizzle Ending, Tax Bill Passes

FOG LIFTING: The fog has thinned out this morning due to increased winds. It'll be cloudy to mostly cloudy today with high temps in the mid to upper 40's. Most of the scattered rain and drizzle will end early. Byron will have the complete forecast.

TAX BILL PASSES: Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year. President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.

And there was a winner on "The Voice" last night. We'll recap the action.

    Man missing after drug deal carjacking found dead

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-12-20 11:51:11 GMT

  • Salvation Army Captain sleeping in the cold to raise awareness

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 11:24 PM EST2017-12-20 04:24:34 GMT
    It's a cold, wet week in the Tri-State, but one man is enduring the elements.  Salvation Army Captain Alex Norton is living in a small box until Friday evening to raise money and awareness. He's located at First Financial Bank in Princeton off West Broadway. During the day, he rings a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, and at night, he's shriving in a box on the bank's property. Last year he raised $16,000 during his sacrifice. This year, he hopes to raise $20,000. "This i...

  • 2 warn notices issued Tuesday for W. KY coal mines

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-20 03:14:40 GMT
    500 coal mine employees may be looking for work in early 2018. Two warn notices were issued Tuesday for coal mines in Western Kentucky.

