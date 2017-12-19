USI Women Suffer First Loss of the Year

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball's rally from an 11-point deficit was foiled Tuesday night as host Lincoln Memorial University pinned an 81-73 setback on the No. 8 Screaming Eagles.



USI (9-1), which led by as many as nine points in the first quarter and 38-37 at the break, roared back from a 62-51 spot early in the fourth quarter to tie the contest at 67-67 with just over five minutes to go in the game.



Lincoln Memorial (6-5), however, answered with an 11-3 run to put the Eagles in a hole they could not dig out of.



Junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) led the Eagles with 21 points, while senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) chipped in 16 points and four assists. Junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) added a career-high 13 points, while senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.



USI, which lost the rebounding battle, 45-28, also got six assists and three steals from senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois).



Lincoln Memorial (6-5) scored 81 points despite committing 26 turnovers, thanks partly to eight three-pointers and a 19-of-27 effort from the free throw line. Senior guard Shea Coker and freshman forward Qua Hines each had 16 points to pace the Railsplitters.



The Eagles, who were whistled for 26 fouls, return to action December 31 at 3:15 p.m. when they host NAIA opponent Grace College.



Notes

USI was outscored 23-13 in the third quarter, marking the first time this year USI has lost the third period…despite winning its only game last week, the Eagles dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 in the latest Division II Media Poll…USI had just four offense rebounds and was outscored 13-1 in second chance points…USI controlled the paint, though, outscoring the Railsplitters 36-20 in the lane.



1st Quarter (USI 28-21)

The Eagles used runs of 7-0 and 8-0 to build a nine-point lead midway through the first quarter. Davidson had a career-high 11 points in the opening period to lead the Eagles, who were 8-of-14 (.571) from the field and 5-of-7 (.714) from three-point range in the first 10 minutes.



2nd Quarter (LMU 16-10)

USI went just 5-of-16 (.313) from the field and 0-of-3 from three-point range as Lincoln Memorial charged back to take a brief two-point lead. The Eagles used a late 6-0 run and held on for a 38-37 halftime advantage. Eschweiler had four points to lead USI in the second period.



3rd Quarter (LMU 23-13)

Lincoln Memorial closed the third quarter on a 15-3 run to take a commanding 60-51 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the contest. The Eagles went 5-of-12 (.417) from the field and were out-rebounded 11-6 in the third period.



4th Quarter (USI 22-21)

After falling behind 62-51 early in the period, the Eagles roared back to tie the contest at 67-67 with five minutes to play. Lincoln Memorial, however, outdistanced the Eagles, 11-3, throughout the next 4:30 to hand USI its first loss of the year. Grooms had nine points to lead the Eagles in the fourth period.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2017, All rights reserved.