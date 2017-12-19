Salvation Army Captain sleeping in the cold to raise awareness

Salvation Army Captain Alex Norton will sleep in this small box all week to raise money and awareness for the homeless.

It's a cold, wet week in the Tri-State, but one man is enduring the elements.

Salvation Army Captain Alex Norton is living in a small box until Friday evening to raise money and awareness.

He's located at First Financial Bank in Princeton off West Broadway. During the day, he rings a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, and at night, he's shriving in a box on the bank's property.

Last year he raised $16,000 during his sacrifice. This year, he hopes to raise $20,000.

"This is my house that I'm living in for five days," Norton pointed to the wooden box he can only sit or stand in. "It's about the size of an American refrigerator, and the whole point of using a box like this is if you're out in the street--which is the whole point of me doing this, showing people who drive by--that there is some people who have to live like this because they have to," he explained, "not because they want to like myself to prove a point."

Norton tells us the Gibson and Pike County Salvation Army works with over 1,300 people on a weekly basis throughout every year. During the holidays, he says that number sky rockets.

"I'd say being out here in the cold it does ware on you after a while. First day is great, second day is fine. But, by third day I'm agitated," Norton said. "We deal with real people that are in real crisis that need real help. It doesn't just come from some fairy some where--the money that it takes to take care of these issues. It's money that comes from generous donors from our own community."

Captain Norton will be stationed at his spot on West Broadway until Friday at 7pm.

