2 warn notices issued Tuesday for W. KY coal mines

500 coal mine employees may be looking for work in early 2018.

Two warn notices were issued Tuesday for coal mines in Western Kentucky. The office for Employment and Training says it received warn notices from Armstrong Coal, because of expected closures or layoffs at eight of its facilities, including ones in Madisonville, Centertown, and Central City.

Thoroughfare Mining also released a warn notice, saying it is permanently laying off all employees at the Survant Mine in Central City.

Warn notices will go into effect Valentine's Day, 2018.

