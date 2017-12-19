ISP: More than 200 wrong-way driving accidents so far this year

Indiana State Police say preliminary reports show so far this year, wrong-way drivers have caused 215 crashes.

Out of all of those crashes, 10 people have died as a result.

We're told ISP receives at least one report a week of a wrong-way driver but Sgt. Todd Ringle said even that's too many.

"A lot of these crashes are occurring late at night and on the weekends," Ringle said." The majority of them are either impaired or elderly."

So what do you do if you think you've encountered a wrong-way driver?

"Your best defense is to stay out of that passing lane as much as possible," Ringle said. "If you are in the process of passing and you notice a hill or slight curve and you can't see beyond that curve, then wait until you can easily see a good half a mile if not more. Also, it is so important to be vigilant. If you're looking down at your phone, talking to a passenger and not paying attention to what's up ahead of you, it's possible that a wrong-way driver comes around a curve and strikes your vehicles if you are in a passing lane."

If you see anything that looks out of the ordinary, don't hesitate to call 911.

