Shipping, Shopping, and Wrapping: The Countdown to Christmas is on

Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
It's a cold, wet week in the Tri-State, but one man is enduring the elements. Salvation Army Captain Alex Norton is living in a small box until Friday evening to raise money and awareness. He's located at First Financial Bank in Princeton off West Broadway. During the day, he rings a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, and at night, he's shriving in a box on the bank's property. Last year he raised $16,000 during his sacrifice. This year, he hopes to raise $20,000. "This i...More >>
It's a cold, wet week in the Tri-State, but one man is enduring the elements. Salvation Army Captain Alex Norton is living in a small box until Friday evening to raise money and awareness. He's located at First Financial Bank in Princeton off West Broadway. During the day, he rings a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, and at night, he's shriving in a box on the bank's property. Last year he raised $16,000 during his sacrifice. This year, he hopes to raise $20,000. "This i...More >>
500 coal mine employees may be looking for work in early 2018. Two warn notices were issued Tuesday for coal mines in Western Kentucky.More >>
500 coal mine employees may be looking for work in early 2018. Two warn notices were issued Tuesday for coal mines in Western Kentucky.More >>
A special night at the Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball game. They added another player to their roster, but he's only 10-years-old.More >>
A special night at the Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball game. They added another player to their roster, but he's only 10-years-old.More >>
There's a new program being offered to students in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.More >>
There's a new program being offered to students in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>