Shipping, Shopping, and Wrapping: The Countdown to Christmas is on

Tuesday is one of the busiest days of the year for shipping companies. It is the last chance to get holiday packages in the mail using first class services.

A U.S. Postal Service Worker says, "This is definitely heavier than a typical day, seriously. I can definitely tell I'm out of breath. There's a lot more to come too. You see my truck is empty now, but this is my first stop. This one will be full to the top."

Now, this year is a little unique for you last minute shoppers out there. The day before Christmas Eve is a Saturday.

Shopper Lisa Cannon says, "Yes, just doing my last minute shopping trying to get done."

Another shopper, Lyndsi Deer, says, "I have three young children, and it's busy, and I'm a procrastinator."

From Shipping to shopping to travel preparations, time is running out. With less than one week until Christmas, the frenzy is on to get everything done in time for Christmas morning.

As people finish up their holiday shopping, they are rushing to get it in the mail in time to be under the tree Christmas morning.

Employees arrived at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and planned to stay until the last package is prepped and ready to be put on the first truck out Wednesday morning. It is not just shipping though. Many people still have shopping and wrapping on the to do list.

Shopper Debby Nash says, "I'm done. I'm done. I'm wrapped. I'm under the trees. My cards went out by the end of November. My food is ordered. The few dishes I have to fix, I'll do that on Saturday and Sunday, and I'm good."

Debby may be ready for Christmas, but not everyone can say the same. If your packages are not in the mail at this point, it is going to cost you!

One customer says, "I did most of mine yesterday, but I couldn't haul it all, so today I brought... this is it."

Of course those gifts need wrapped. A K Pack and Shipping is one place that will put a bow on it for you. Every package has a different bow. No two look alike.

Owner Mindy Bittner and her crew are kicking off the Saturday wrapping spree at 8 in the morning. They are not leaving until the last customer walks out the door, wrapped gifts in hand.

"We have a full staff and everyone is prepared to be here until it's done. I think we are going to have a massive influx of men who have waited until the last minute to everything gift wrapped," says Mindy.

Wrapping and shopping are bringing all of the last minute shoppers out into the madness.

"I'm done with the traffic. I'm ready to be done, but I still have more to do," says Lyndsi.

A K Pack and Shipping is helping Melissa check wrapping off her to-do list.

"My little elves wrapped my presents all pretty for me, so that's very helpful for me," says Melissa.

Despite the holiday stress, this is still the most wonderful time of the year for Mindy.

"Oh my gosh this is literally where Santa works. It's a blast. You're wrapping presents for people how could it not be fun? It's awesome, I love it," says Mindy.

It is not too late for you to get your packages across the country and under the Christmas tree in time. You will just have to pay a bit more. We have a whole list that breaks down each deadline for each shipping company here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.