Student-Led Commodore Manufacturing

There was a grand opening for a new business in Perry County on Tuesday, but this one is unlike anything you've probably seen.

Commodore Manufacturing was created by students and is run by students.

Students a Perry Central High School have had the opportunity to learn about the manufacturing industry through an online class called higher tech, but several years ago students decided that they needed more.

After years of hard work, they finally got to cut the ribbon and announce the start of “Commodore Manufacturing,” which, is a student-led manufacturing company that works hand and hand with companies in the area.

The experience that they are learning through Commodore Manufacturing will be priceless when it comes to finding a job after high school.

They are off to a successful start, but they hope that it will continue to grow.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.