New requirements for graduation in Indiana

The Indiana State Board of Education approved a change to graduation requirements.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation's Superintendent, Dr. David Smith, told us he is on board and says the new 'Opt In' program will keep the EVSC a step ahead.

Warrick County Superintendent Brad Schneider, on the other hand, said a few more details need to be hashed out with the new graduation requirements.

Under the new law set to take effect for the 2023 graduating class, students must complete their coursework, demonstrate real work skills through service projects, and prove they're college ready through the SAT and ACT.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, by 2024 there will be more than 78,000 unfilled jobs in the Evansville area alone.

EVSC officials say they believe the new 'Opt In' program will be one people across the nation will want to replicate. The program will be available to students next year.

