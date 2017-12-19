EVSC unveils new 'Opt IN' program for students

There's a new program being offered to students in the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation.

"Opt IN" stands for Opportunities through Partnerships that Transform and Inspire. The program is aimed at helping educate students on post-secondary and career options best suited for them.

School officials say they haven't found another program like this one in the nation. They are calling it a turning point not only for the EVSC but for all of southern Indiana.

It's a partnership between the schools and local businesses such as Deaconess, Old National Bank, and Toyota.

The program will provide employers direct access to a highly-skilled workforce and connect students with open positions in the Tri-State.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, by 2024 there will be more than 78,000 unfilled jobs in the Evansville area alone.

EVSC officials say they believe this program will be one people across the nation will want to replicate.

The program will be available for students next school year.

