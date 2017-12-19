KSP's 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive tops last year's total

Kentucky State Police (KSP) say this year's "Cram the Cruiser" food drive was an overwhelming success.

KSP collected more than 415,000 pounds of food over the last few weeks. That comes out to nearly 80,000 pounds more than last year.

KSP started the "Cram the Cruiser" program seven years ago to help families who need a little help putting food on the table over the holiday season. Since then, its given more than one million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches across Kentucky.

