Dozens of new jobs coming to Mt. Carmel, IL

Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Mt. Carmel, IL area.

The city announced Tuesday that Charleston, IL-based Unique Homes has purchased property from Haase Farms for the construction of a multi-million dollar facility west of the Super 8.

We're told the development will be known as the Villas of Holly Brook.

The developer intends to build a dual purpose facility which will consist of 50 units which will be utilized for assisted living and 24 units utilized for memory care.

When construction is complete, Unique envisions hiring 45 full-time and 25 part-time employees.

City officials say construction is expected to begin once all agreements with the parties involved are in place and weather is no longer a factor.

