Boil advisory issued for Elberfeld water customers

The Elberfeld Water Utility is advising water customers south of Walnut Street on South 2nd Street, S. 3rd Street, S. 4th Street, S. 5th Street, Mulberry Street, and South Street, as a precaution, to boil their water for at least 5 minutes before drinking or cooking.

This boil advisory is due to a water main that has been ruptured.

This Boil Advisory is in effect until further notice.

Courtesy Elberfeld Water Department