Dispute over treatment of dog ends with shots fired

A man is in custody after police responded to a report about a person with a gun.

Police say it happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Eliot and Franklin.

Update: Delaware Elementary School is no longer on lockdown for the neighborhood situation happening 4 blocks south. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 19, 2017

According to a police sergeant, the situation started as a dispute between neighbors over the treatment of a dog. We're told the man who was arrested ended up firing a shot at a house.

No one was hurt and the scene is now clear.

