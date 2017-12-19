Cause of overnight Evansville fire under investigation

Firefighters were able to quickly put out a house fire in Evansville.

It happened just before 3 Tuesday morning at a home on Rotherwood Ave at the intersection of Illinois Street.

Fire investigators said when they arrived they saw flames and a lot of damage on the side of the home.

They said the man and his dog who lived there were able to get out, but the home is ruined.

EFD investigator confirms one man and his dog lived here. They got out and they’re doing ok. Crews don’t know the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/87FMceH739 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) December 19, 2017

Right now, they do not know the cause of the fire.

