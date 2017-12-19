Hemenway, Lairy Earn IBCA Player of Week Honors

Castle's Alex Hemenway and Bosse's Mekhi Lairy are among the recipients, in this week’s IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.

Alex Hemenway had 34.0-point and 5.0-assist averages in leading the Castle boys (3-3) to two victories. The 6-4 guard scored 15 points with two rebounds and seven assists in a 71-53 triumph over Evansville Reitz. Hemenway then produced a school-record 53 points with nine rebounds and three assists as the Knights beat Dayton (Ohio) Thurgood Marshall 101-73 in the Bosse Winter Showcase.

Hemenway made 19-of-29 shots, 2-of-5 3-pointers and 13-of-13 free throws in his big game, which eclipsed the previous Castle school record of 52 points by Luke Sprague against Bowling Green (Ohio) on Dec. 28, 2007. For both games, Hemenway was 25-of-43, 3-of-11 from long range and 15-of-17 on free throws.

Mekhi Lairy had norms of 28.0 points and 7.7 assists in three triumphs for the Evansville Bosse boys (6-0). The 5-9 guard opened with 33 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in an 85-59 victory over Evansville Memorial. The Miami of Ohio signee added 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists in limited minutes as the Bulldogs beat Washington 92-42. He then produced 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 74-64 decision over Culver Military in the Bosse Winter Showcase.

Lairy became Bosse’s career leading scorer in the Memorial game, finishing the week with 1,611 points and surpassing the previous school mark of 1,559 points by 1967 graduate Larry Weatherford. Over the three games, Lairy hit 30-of-48 shots, 10-of-15 3-pointers and 14-of-15 free throws.

This is the 10th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the sixth season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its seventh season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to "train hard and eat fresh."

Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. Girls’ winners will be chosen from now through the week following Feb. 24. Boys’ winners will be chosen starting in three weeks and through the week following March 24.

Other nominees for Week 7 (2017-18)

District 1 boys – Cade Albers, Westville; Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley; Noah Applegate, Penn; Jeremy Davison, Leo; Noah Dur, Lowell; Jordan Higgins, River Forest; Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic; Malik Miller, Hammond; Darrell Reed, Hammond Clark; Amari Sherrod, Bowman Academy; Peyton Trexler, Southwood; Connor Utley, Northridge; Jake Wadding, Chesterton; Trey Waddups, Pioneer; River West, Whitko; Craig Young, Fort Wayne Wayne.

District 1 girls – Taylor Austin, Lake Station; Hannah Barnes, Fort Wayne Snider; Addison Bayman, Woodlan; Izzy Bednarowski, Munster; Leigha Brown, DeKalb; ShaEttine Butler, Hammond Morton; Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South; Savannah Feenstra, NorthWood; Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia; Addy Miller, Tippecanoe Valley; Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic; Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City; Riley Ott, LaPorte; Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley; Sydney Van Meter, Rensselaer Central; Sarah Weston, Westville.

District 2 boys – Cody Albin, Bishop Chatard; Avery Beaver, Lafayette Jeff; Josh Bryan, Delta; Nathan Childress, Zionsville; Thomas Fanning, South Putnam; Will Geiger, Norwell; Mason Gillis, New Castle; J.D. Hoover, Blackford; Bennie Patterson, Tri-County; Spencer Reist, Brebeuf Jesuit; Wyatt Rudy, Madison-Grant; Jonah Switzer, Lafayette Central Catholic; Dean Tate, Warren Central; Peyton West, Wapahani; Jalen Windham, Ben Davis; Colin York, Greencastle.

District 2 girls – Taylor Boruff, Northwestern; Meghan Busick, Bellmont; Shelby Caldwell, Jay County; Emma Fisher, Benton Central; Rikki Harris, North Central; Blaine Kelly, Alexandria; Emily Kiser, Noblesville; Katherine Lang, Delphi; Kylie Martin, West Lafayette; Cherelle Newsom, Ben Davis; Maddie Nolan, Zionsville; Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah; Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown; Audrey Reed, Sheridan; Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill; Michaela White, Pike.

District 3 boys – Jacob Babcock, Paoli; Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Terrence Browning-Sloan, Rock Creek; Drew Comer, Greensburg; Robin Duncan, Evansville Harrison; Jon Eineman, Mooresville; Gabe Gladish, Barr-Reeve; Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville; Romeo Langford, New Albany; Hayden Langkabel, Morristown; Bryant Nalley, Pike Central; Wes Obermeier, Gibson Southern; Kolten Sanford, Evansville North; Collin Sayler, West Vigo; Reid Staggs, Martinsville; De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South.

District 3 girls – Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland; Jenna Borger, Columbus North; Maya Chandler, Triton Central; Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville; Hope Griffith, New Washington; Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove; Lilly Hatton, North Harrison; Hya Haywood, Evansville Central; Tabatha Klem, Gibson Southern; Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln; Hailee Robbins, Franklin; Hannah Shrieves, Washington; Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del; Hannah Sisk, Princeton; Kelsy Taylor, New Albany; Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet; Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg.

Courtesy: IBCA. Copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.