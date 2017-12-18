Casteel named MVC Newcomer of the Week

For the third straight week, the University of Evansville basketball team has had a student-athlete named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week with freshman guard Kayla Casteel earning the honor after a pair of impressive performances.



On the week, Casteel averaged 13.5 points while shooting 53.3% (8-15) from the field, 58.3% (7-12) from beyond the arc, and going a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line after entering the week without a point in her collegiate career. The freshman also showed poise in her first appearances with increased minutes, committing just two turnovers in 42 minutes of action.



In the Aces' 96-59 victory over Oakland City on Thursday night, Casteel came off the bench to score 14 points in 23 minutes of action, swishing four three-pointers. On the road against UIC on Saturday afternoon, the Indianapolis native continued her strong week as the freshman tallied 13 points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc in a 96-77 road loss.



Casteel's 27 point week is the best among Aces' freshman this season and second-best among players coming off the bench this year.



The honor is the fourth this season for the Aces after graduate guard Hannah Noe earned the recognition three times previously this season.



The Aces conclude their pre-holiday slate on Tuesday when Evansville travels to take on SEMO at 1 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

