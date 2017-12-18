Boonville man, family plan to give back to hospital children

Jesse Smith overlooks his couch full of presents, overwhelmed by all of the gifts people have generously donated.

It's the season of giving, and a Boonville family's living room is full of gifts, but they won't be unwrapping them.

Instead, the gifts are for children and teens who need it most.

21-year-old Jesse Smith is planning to dress up as Santa, and hand the presents out to patients in local hospitals on Christmas Day with his family.

Jesse's mother, Kim, tells us Jesse has always idolized the heroes you see in comic books and in the movies. This Christmas, it looks like he is going to be Superman.

"We're very proud of him having a big and loving heart," Kim said. The proud mom tells us Jesse took her aback a few weeks ago when he randomly told her in the car about his one wish for the holidays.

"That was his goal, to make all of the kids happy," Jesse's dad, Mark said. "He's always thinking of others instead of himself."

Jesse had open heart surgery at three-years-old at Riley Hospital for children in Indianapolis. Those memories, Jesse's mom said, motivated Jesse to spread the holiday cheer to local hospital patients.

"He's shy, and he doesn't like to have a fuss made over him," Kim explained. "I was very happy to know that he is learning how to be compassionate and thoughtful for other people. We try to help him learn that. You know, he does have Downs, and with that, you're not always a 100 percent sure what they absorb when you try to help them learn. To see that he came up with this on his own made me happy because I know that he is understanding."

Forget about super-strength, or having laser vision powers. Perhaps the best superhero power might just be the way you inspire others.

"We couldn't be any prouder," Mark said. "He's the man. He's just a great kid. He's a hero."

The family thanks everyone who donated cash and the dozens of items to help Jesse's wish come true. The family plans to make their way to Deaconess Gateway Hospital on Christmas morning, followed by a trip to St. Vincent's in Evansville.

