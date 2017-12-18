Man shot during carjacking in Evansville

An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a carjacking.

Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue Monday night.

They say someone passing through the parking lot of Rick's Sports Bar found a man who had been shot.

Police tell us that man was in his car, along with two other men, when one of the passengers shot him and drove off in the car. The condition of the victim is unknown, but he was taken to a hospital.

We're told the third man in the car wasn't at the scene when officers got there. They say it's possible he was also shot.

The suspect is believed to be in a Hyundai Sonata, which was the stolen vehicle.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation, and they have a few leads they're working on right now.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

