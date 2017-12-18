Man shot, carjacked during Evansville drug deal

A man was shot and carjacked during a drug deal.

Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.

They say someone passing through the parking lot of Rick's Sports Bar found a man who had been shot.

The victim first told officers a random person had shot him and took his car. During follow-up questioning, he told investigators that he had arranged to meet a man in the lot for a drug deal.

Police say when the suspect got into the car, he placed a gun to the victim's neck and demanded the drugs. During the robbery, the suspect shot the victim and took off in the victim's car.

The condition of the victim is unknown, but he was taken to a hospital.

Another person who had arrived with the victim was also in the car when the shooting happened, but he wasn't at the scene when officers got there. They say it's possible he was also shot.

We're told the stolen car is a red 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate XLZ509.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

