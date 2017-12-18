Man missing after drug deal carjacking found dead

One of the passengers shot during Monday night's carjacking was found dead inside the missing car.

Evansville police released that information Tuesday night after an arrest was made. The suspect, 38-year-old Earl Martin, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The man found dead was Christopher Hoefling.

Police spent Tuesday searching for Hoefling and the red Hyundai that was stolen during the carjacking. Hoefling was found dead inside the car near Washington and Dexter Tuesday night.

The investigation began when officers were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday. They said someone passing Rick's Sports Bar found Brandon Waldroup shot in the parking lot.

Waldroup first told officers a random person had shot him and took his car. During follow-up questioning, he told investigators that he had arranged to meet a man in the lot for a drug deal.

Police said Martin got into the car, demanded drugs and shot Waldroup in the neck. Martin then dragged Waldroup out of the car and took off with it, while Hoefling was still inside.

The coroner has not released a cause of death for Hoefling. The condition of Waldroup is unknown, but he was taken to a hospital.

Martin now faces some serious charges, including murder and attempted murder.

