Coroner: Person found inside missing car died from multiple gunshot wounds

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has determined a cause of death for a person found dead inside a missing car.

The coroner said 20-year-old Christopher Hoefling died from multiple gunshot wounds. They said the death has been ruled as a homicide.

Evansville police released that information Tuesday night after an arrest was made. The suspect, 38-year-old Earl Martin, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The man found dead was Christopher Hoefling.

Happening Now: Earl Martin, 38, is in court for the first time on the following charges: murder, robbery, murder attempted w/ firearm, and kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle. He is suspected of killing Christopher Hoefling, found dead in a car Tuesday night. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 20, 2017

Police spent Tuesday searching for Hoefling and the red Hyundai that was stolen during the carjacking. Hoefling was found dead inside the car near Washington and Dexter Tuesday night.

The investigation began when officers were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday. They said someone passing Rick's Sports Bar found Brandon Waldroup shot in the parking lot.

Waldroup first told officers a random person had shot him and took his car. During follow-up questioning, he told investigators that he had arranged to meet a man in the lot for a drug deal.

Police said Martin got into the car, demanded drugs and shot Waldroup in the neck. Martin then dragged Waldroup out of the car and took off with it, while Hoefling was still inside.

Police say Martin stole the victims’ red Hyundai and drove off with Hoefling in the car. Police spent Tuesday searching for Hoefling and the car. Hoefling’s autopsy was scheduled to bring at 1pm today to determine a cause of death. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 20, 2017

The coroner has not released a cause of death for Hoefling. The condition of Waldroup is unknown, but he was taken to a hospital.

Martin now faces some serious charges, including murder and attempted murder.

According to the affidavit, Martin was also on parole for an armed robbery in Daviess Co., IN.

Also appearing in court for the first time today, Andrew Nimnicht on charges of dealing and possessing marijuana. Police found the drugs in his home that he shares with Waldroup while searching for Hoefling following Monday’s fatal carjacking. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 20, 2017

Right now, Martin is in the Vanderburgh County jail without bond. He is set back in court next week for formal filing of charges.

The judge finds probable cause for Martin’s murder charge. Martin is set to appear back in court on Dec. 27th at 1pm. At that time formal charges will be filed against him. He will stay in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail without bail. @14News — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) December 20, 2017

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.