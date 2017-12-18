Gibson Co. Advisory Committee holds first public comment hearing

A packed house on Monday in Gibson County.

It was the new Advisory Planning Commission's first public comment hearing. Dozens of people there uncertain about the proposed zoning ordinance and what it might mean for property along the I-69 corridor.

Gibson County Commissioners created the advisory committee this fall. The nine member committee will be in charge of taking a 2009 comprehensive plan and weighing the wants and needs of their neighbors before making a recommendation to commissioners about the best way to use land, and how zoning fits into the equation.

Some land owners seemed fearful that agricultural land was going to be gobbled up and commercialized through zoning. While others said zoning would be the only way to help eastern Gibson County grow.

There's another public comment session planned for Jan. 3.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.