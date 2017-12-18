Man arrested after witnesses observe UPS package theft

Be careful with those packages you have delivered to your porch as Christmas is prime time for porch pirates.

Vanderburgh County deputies arrested Billy Nelson, 40-years-old, on Monday. According to the press release, Nelson grabbed a package that UPS had just been delivered to a home in the area of Oak Hill Road and Elmridge Drive.

It's Nelson's second scrape with the law this month. Two weeks ago, he was arrested for possession of a legend drug and failure to appear.

