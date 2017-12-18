Mt. Carmel police chief battling cancer for the third time thankful for community support

If you live in the small town Mt. Carmel, Illinois, chances are you know Chief John Lockhart.

What you might not know is that he is battling cancer for the third time.

Lockhart was first diagnosed in 2013, and to this day he continues to work at the Mt. Carmel Police Department. He's been with the department for about 21 years, and chief for five.

"Mostly my duties are administrative," Lockhart said. "I keep the rosters, the training up, order equipment. Everything a boss usually does."

Lockhart said he lost his brother to this type of cancer. Part of the reason he is sharing his story is to raise awareness about the disease.

"It's very overwhelming to see how many people step up to help, whether we know them or not," Lockhart's wife Alisha Lockhart said.

The community is turning up in a big way to help the Lockhart family by starting a fundraiser called "Fight the Fight Chief" to raise money for the Lockhart family.

"He's awesome," fundraiser organizer Sandy Kenipp said. "He does good with the community. He does good with the kids in the community. He gives second chances to people."

