Vanderburgh Co. Agencies give away 500 turkeys to families for the holidays

500 turkeys have been delivered just in time for the holidays. Several Vanderburgh County agencies joined the Dream Center to give away food baskets.

Turkeys, food boxes, fruit, and bread for the holiday season, hand packed and delivered by local agencies to families when budgets are tight. One unsuspecting man can not say thank you enough.

He says, "It was definitely a nice surprise. I'm buying Christmas gifts, so the food gets a little lighter during Christmas time."

To some families, these food baskets mean everything.

"We have a lot of families that don't have much," says Vision 1505 Manager Richell Helm. "They don't have a lot of resources other than what the case management provides here. Around this time of year it's always hectic trying to find other alternatives to getting food. When they do get some extra assistance, they're always forever grateful and they try to pass on those helpful things to other people in the building."

Volunteers loaded up and scattered across the community, giving baskets to 149 families, eight schools, and 10 churches.

"It's just a good way to get involved in the community and to be helpful to the community," Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says. "I think it's such a great organization and cause to get food out during the holidays, so it's something that we try to spend a few hours every year helping with."

Each box has enough food to last a family about two weeks.

"These kids are out of school. They rely on breakfast at school, lunch at school, and many of them rely on dinner at the Dream Center. We're able to help tide them through the tough two week period, and make sure hopefully they have enough food," says Dream Center Founder Gary Jossa.

The Dream Center plans to expand the program next year. Jossa tells us he already has an idea for a new concept, but he is not sharing it quite yet.

If you would like to help, you can call the Dream Center at (812) 401-5558.

