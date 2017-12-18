EVSC has financial obligation to collect money after 27K lunches go unpaid

All six suspects wanted in connection with a drug round-up in Posey County have been arrested.More >>
It happened just before 3 Tuesday morning at a home on Rotherwood at the intersection of Illinois Street.More >>
An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a motor vehicle theft.More >>
It's the season of giving, and a Boonville family's living room is full of gifts, but they won't be unwrapping them. Instead, the gifts are for children and teens who need it most. 21-year-old Jesse Smith is planning to dress up as Santa, and hand the presents out to patients in local hospitals on Christmas Day with his family. Jesse's mother, Kim, tells us Jesse has always idolized the heroes you see in comic books and in the movies. This Christmas, it looks like he is ...More >>
A packed house on Monday in Gibson County. It was the new Advisory Planning Commission's first public comment hearing.More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
Mass casualties are reported after a train went off a bridge onto Interstate 5 in Seattle.More >>
The NTSB has not yet had the opportunity to interview the train's engineer and crew and were unaware if they knew the curve had a 30 mph limit.More >>
The 19-year-old’s co-defendant and alleged accomplice is eligible for the death penalty.More >>
In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.More >>
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.More >>
Arab police say authorities in North Carolina have found four young brothers who had been missing since December 8.More >>
Sherra Wright, the woman charged with killing ex-husband Lorenzen Wright, faced a judge for the first time Monday morning.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The Christmas season just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to one Major League Baseball player.More >>
