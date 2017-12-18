EVSC has financial obligation to collect money after 27K lunches go unpaid

$55,000 is the amount of money the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) says parents owe the district.

The bill is for unpaid school lunch balances.

The average school lunch costs just over $2. So that's over 27,000 unpaid school lunches.

Now, when a student's outstanding balance reaches $50, EVSC files a small claims case.

EVSC's Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg says this is standard practice for the school corporation. And that the schools have a financial obligation to collect unpaid fees.

We are told the schools are in constant communication with parents. Sending home notes and making phone calls as soon as an IOU balance begins.

That way it isn't a surprise should they pass the $50 threshold and receive a collections notice.

"It is always our intent to try to keep this from even going to collections," explained Woebkenberg. "So if a family has a negative IOU balance in the cafeteria that's $5 or $10, we're going to work with that family. $1 a week is all we would ask for if that's all that family is comfortable with paying. Now in our guidelines it states that if you reach an IOU balance of $50 or more, you could be sent to collections to try to get that money back."

We are told 49 percent of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. But none of the students with unpaid fees are enrolled in the program.

EVSC says it makes sure every student gets the same hot lunch, whether or not they have lunch money.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.