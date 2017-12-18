Ohio Co. apartment fire under investigation

Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire Monday morning at an Ohio County apartment complex.

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. at the corner of Duvall Road and Hickory Drive in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam Fire Department, Hartford Fire Department, and Ohio County EMS responded to the fire.

Beaver Dam Fire Rescue officials say no one was hurt, but the building is a total loss.

