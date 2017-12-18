Man to sentenced 55 years for girlfriend's murder

Dispatchers say KY 56 W is closed between Beech Grove and the Webster Co. line.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, around 10 a.m. authorities were dispatched to help the Morgantown Police Department after the MPD had chased the vehicle into Ohio County on US Highway 231 S in Cromwell.More >>
Lance Marley, the man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Princeton, has been sentenced.More >>
Evansville police say they were called to the area of South Green River and Covert Avenue around 9 Monday night.More >>
It's a cold, wet week in the Tri-State, but one man is enduring the elements. Salvation Army Captain Alex Norton is living in a small box until Friday evening to raise money and awareness. He's located at First Financial Bank in Princeton off West Broadway. During the day, he rings a bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, and at night, he's shriving in a box on the bank's property. Last year he raised $16,000 during his sacrifice. This year, he hopes to raise $20,000. "This i...More >>
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.More >>
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.More >>
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.More >>
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.More >>
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.More >>
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.More >>
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.More >>
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.More >>
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.More >>
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.More >>
