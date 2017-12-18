Man to sentenced 55 years for girlfriend's murder

Lance Marley, the man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend in Princeton, has been sentenced.

At a Monday afternoon Gibson Circuit Court hearing, Marley was sentenced to 55 years.

[PREVIOUS: Princeton murder suspect pleads guilty]

Authorities say Marley stabbed his girlfriend to death in October 2016. Lindsey Fleck’s body was found outside their home in Princeton. Police say Marley was nearby, covered in blood.

He was found competent to stand trial in early November and his trial was set to start Nov. 27 before the guilty plea.

We're told five years of the 55-year sentence will be served on probation.

