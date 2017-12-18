All six suspects in Mount Vernon drug round-up arrested

All six suspects wanted in connection with a drug round-up in Posey County have been arrested.

Early Monday morning, authorities arrested 56-year-old Catherine Willis at a home on West Seventh Street as dozens of local authorities searched an area on the southeast side of Mount Vernon.

They also found 23-year-old Patrick Reynolds at a home less than a mile away. Police say Willis and Reynolds tried to sell drugs to undercover officers.

Sheriff's deputies and FBI agents found two additional suspects linked to other drug cases during the round-up, 43-year-old Christopher Yates and 54-year-old Norman Strepp.

Police say they do these arrests early in the mornings to catch suspects off guard and keep the community safe, preventing schools from going on lockdown if the suspect tries to run.

"This is a bittersweet situation. Obviously, it's bitter because we're dealing with people who are suffering from addiction," Posey Co. Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tom Latham said. "Our society has become plagued with this type of scenario day in and day out. But we have to rectify the issue as well. So, taking them off the streets and putting them in a safe environment so we can get them the help they need or the help they want," Latham said.

As a result of the additional arrests that happened Tuesday morning, authorities say they are looking at possible charges that could help them in another case.

Authorities were still looking for Nikolas Stewart and Jessica Keown after Monday morning's roundup, but we're told they have since turned themselves in.

UPDATE: Posey Co. Sheriff, Greg Oeth says Nikolas Stewart and Jessica Keown, the two people authorities couldn't find during yesterday morning's drug round-up turned themselves in! pic.twitter.com/J6n4ax1XiM — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) December 19, 2017

