Suspect in two-county chase on the loose

Authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in a chase.

According to Boonville police, officers tried to make a traffic stop near Parkview and Tower Dr. Sunday when the suspect sped off.

We're told they stopped chasing the suspect about three miles down the road when officers lost the vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, a Warrick County deputy spotted the vehicle and tried to pull them over, but the suspect fled again eventually crossing over into Spencer Co.

Spencer Co. deputies later found the vehicle stuck in some mud west of Hatfield, but the suspect was not in it.

A K-9 was able to track the suspect for awhile but eventually lost the suspect's trail.

If you have any information about what happened please contact authorities.

