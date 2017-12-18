Green St. back open in Henderson after tractor hits pole

A busy road in Henderson is back open after it had to be shut down Monday morning.

Police say a farm tractor hit a light pole near Green Street and 10th Street around 9:30 a.m.

We're told the pole that was hit, which police say became very unstable, and another one had to be replaced. Police say hot electrical lines cross Green Street between the poles.

Green St. was closed in both directions for a few hours while crews work.

Police said the road was back open just before 1 p.m.

