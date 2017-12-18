23-yr-old victim identified after deadly shooting in Owensboro

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in Owensboro.

Police told us officers were looking into an armed robbery on Sycamore Street around 10:30 Sunday night. That's when they heard shots being fired nearby.

Officers say they found Kevonjua Allen, 23-years-old, with gunshot wounds near the intersection of 8th and Poplar Streets and he later died.

Scene is being cleared of fatal shooting on 8th St & Poplar St in Owensboro. OPD tells me they have a person of interest in custody. More info to come tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lnnW6xkun4 — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) December 18, 2017

Police say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana. He is currently being held at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

"One of the perimeter officers was keeping an eye out for the suspect fleeing from the robbery," Owensboro police officer Andrew Bell explained. "He saw two individuals running in another location. He thought they appeared to be very suspicious. He called out to them to stop. He also heard three or four shots there after and saw someone fall."

It's not yet known if the armed robbery and the shooting are related.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.