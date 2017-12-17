Coroner confirms man's name after OPD respond to stabbing

An investigation is underway in Owensboro after officers found a male and two females with multiple lacerations.

According to the press release from the Owensboro Police Department, officers were called around 8:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Baker Avenue, where they found the three individuals, for a reported stabbing. "Multiple lacerations," were noticed on each person, the press release states.

All three were taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.

Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones confirmed Kevin Baize, who was found at the scene on Baker Avenue, died after he was transported to the hospital. The cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the coroner.

Police say one of the women is an ex-girlfriend of Baize, and the other victim is her family member.

They say both women have non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.