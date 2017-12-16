KSP searching for escaped inmate

Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate.

We're told 25-year-old Edward Prease escaped custody around 7 p.m. in Hopkinsville, Christian County and is now on the run.

KSP said Prease was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

Police say Prease is 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, you are asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

