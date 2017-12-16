Escaped KY inmate caught in North Carolina

UPDATE: Edward Prease was caught in Charlotte, NC by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. Kentucky State Police says they received confirmation of Prease's arrest around noon on Tuesday.

Previous: Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate.

We're told 25-year-old Edward Prease escaped custody around 6:50 p.m. in Hopkinsville, Christian County and is now on the run. KSP said Prease was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

The press release states Prease is 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, you are asked to call KSP at 270-676-3313.

