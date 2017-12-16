Navy sailor laid to rest after 76 years

A young sailor gone too soon. George James Wilcox Jr. was just 19-years-old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

For 76 years, many of Wilcox's family members didn't get answers. Some assumed he was buried in Hawaii.

Earlier this year, George Wilcox Jr. was finally identified through DNA testing.

Saturday morning, the sun shined down on Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery as Wilcox Jr. came home.

"I never thought it would happen. Like I said, I thought he was buried either on the ship I thought his father took care of this years ago," said Wilcox Jr.'s nephew, John Wilcox.

"It's pretty cool. This is history," added family member Serina Adams.

It may be over seven decades later, but the family said this special burial with full military rites was long overdue.

"He deserves every bit of this. He was only 19-years-old. I wish I would've got to know him," added Adams.

Local veterans paid their respects and Evansville's Rolling Thunder Chairman Jack Miller said this touches the heart of everybody but it impacts veterans more than anybody else.

"This is really really great this is what I live for," said Miller.

Miller said to be able to bring home one fallen soldier is an honor because there are still about 83,000 MIAs that have not been brought home yet.

"I would really like to do this 83,000 times. That would be the greatest thing in the world for me."

George Wilcox Jr.'s living relatives say this day is bittersweet.

"It's both joy and sad because you miss em you know," added Wilcox.

The family said last minute, a plot opened up so Wilcox Jr. could be buried right beside his father.

"He is about 20 feet on the other side of that. That is special," Wilcox pointed out.

