Evansville North faces Louisville Doss in boys H.S. basketball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville North faces Louisville Doss in boys H.S. basketball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: North Huskies Twitter) (Source: North Huskies Twitter)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Game 3 of the classic at Bosse High school had Evansville North facing a very tough Louisville Doss squad.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly