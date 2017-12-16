Eagles blast Hornets, 85-26

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball scored 27 straight points to open its contest against Harris-Stowe State University as the No. 7 Screaming Eagles blasted the visiting Hornets, 85-26, Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center.



Led by senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois), 11 different players scored for the Eagles. Grooms finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Eagles earned their ninth straight win.



USI (9-0) held the Hornets to just 14.5 percent (8-55) from the field and held a 59-31 edge on the glass. Senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) added 10 points and 13 rebounds, while freshman forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.



The Eagles, who had 21 steals in the game, turned 29 Harris-Stowe turnovers into 34 points; while outscoring the Hornets 32-8 in the paint.



Freshman guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) added nine points and three steals, while junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Senior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Indiana) also finished with five points and five steals.



USI returns to action Tuesday at 5 p.m. (CST) when it travels to Harrogate, Tennessee, to take on 2017 NCAA II Southeast Region finalist Lincoln Memorial University. The Railsplitters (5-5) are coming off a 53-47 road loss to Newberry College Saturday afternoon.



Notes

The 26 points scored by Harris-Stowe marks the seventh time in program history and the first time since 2008 that the Eagles have held an opponent to less than 30 points...the last time it happened, the Eagles defeated former GLVC member school Saint Joseph's College, 72-24, February 7, 2008…it is just the second time since the 1978-79 season that the Eagles have held an opponent to less than 30 points…the lowest point by a USI opponent in a game was 17, by Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1976-77.



1st Quarter (USI 23, HSSU 0)

Grooms scored 11 points as the Eagles blanked the Hornets, 23-0, in the first 10 minutes of the game. USI held Harris-Stowe to 0-of-13 shooting, while forcing 13 turnovers to essentially put the game away.



2nd Quarter (USI 22, HSSU 9)

The Eagles held the Hornets to just 3-of-12 (.250) shooting in the second quarter as they expanded their lead to 36 at the break. Eight different players scored for USI in the second period, including Davidson, who had five points.



3rd Quarter (USI 21, HSSU 13)

Guy and Grooms combined for 11 points as USI outscored the Hornets 21-13 in the third period. The Eagles went 6-of-13 (.462) from the field and held Harris-Stowe to just 20.0 percent (3-15) in the third frame.



4th Quarter (USI 19, HSSU 4)

The Eagles topped off a dominating defensive performance by holding the Hornets to just 2-of-15 (.133) shooting in the final period. DeHart had seven points, two assists and a pair of steals to lead the Eagles in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

