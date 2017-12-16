Volunteers spread Christmas joy to children in need - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Volunteers spread Christmas joy to children in need

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

In Evansville, dozens of volunteers worked to brighten Christmas for children in need.

Over 300 children lined up to see Santa and choose their toys. 

All of it was set up by the Coalition of Inner City Neighborhoods. 

For some of the children, this may be the only gift they receive this Christmas.

