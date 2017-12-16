Memorial held to honor fallen vets

At Oak Hill Cemetery, a very special memorial service was held to honor fallen veterans.

In over 1,500 communities all over the country, volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of vets for the annual Wreaths Across America Day.

This is the 25th year for the event.

The service took place in the Civil War section of Oak Hill where the remains of over 500 civil war soldiers are buried.

