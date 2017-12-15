USI soars to 26-point win over Urbana

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team posted a 26-point Midwest Region win over Urbana University, 95-69, Friday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI, which has won its seven-straight, watched its record to 8-2 overall, while Urbana goes to 1-10 overall.



The Eagles used a 19-6 run to take command in the opening half, leading by as many as 17 points (43-26) before taking a 49-34 advantage into the locker room at halftime. USI junior guard Nate Hansen (Evansville, Indiana) came off the bench to contribute a team-best 17 points in the opening half, hitting six-of-nine from the field, two-of-four from long range, and a perfect three-of- three from the stripe.



Hansen was joined in double-digits during the opening half by senior guard Marcellous Washington (Lexington, Kentucky), who deposited 13 points on five-of-eight from the field, three-of-five from downtown.



In the second half, Urbana made a run at the Eagles in the first six minutes and cut the USI advantage to eight points, 58-50, with 14:05 left to play. It was all USI from that point forward.



The Eagles methodically widened the gap to as many as 31 points, 93-62, with 2:34 to play by shooting a blistering 73.9 percent in the final 20 minutes (17-23). USI also was red hot from downtown, hitting five-of-seven from beyond the arc.



Eagles' junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) led the USI offensive surge in the second half by hitting six-of-seven from the field, three-of-three from three-point land, and two-of-two from the stripe for a team-best 17 second half points.



Stein finished one point shy of a season-high with a game-high 25 points. Hansen added three second half points to finish with 20, while Washington closed out the contest with his 13 first-half points. Freshman guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Indiana), who made his first collegiate start, rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points.



For the game, the Eagles shot 62.1 percent from the field (36-58), 55.0 percent from beyond the arc (11-20), and 60.0 percent from the line (12-20).



USI hits the road for the final two games before the holiday break, traveling Las Vegas, Nevada, to play in the Rollins University Las Vegas Classic December 18-19. The Eagles are slated to play 12th-ranked West Texas A&M University Monday and Midwestern State University Tuesday. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. (CST) each afternoon with live coverage available on GoUSIEagles.com.



West Texas A&M is 9-1 overall in 2017-18 after starting the year with an eight-game winning streak and going 7-0 against non-conference opponents. USI lost its only meeting with West Texas A&M (formerly West Texas State) in the consolation round of the 1990 NCAA Division II South Central Regional hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. Center Ilo Mutombo led USI with 22 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.



Midwestern State enters the classic with a 2-8 overall mark and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. USI and Midwestern State are meeting for the first time in men's basketball during the Las Vegas Classic.



USI will finish the 2017 calendar year by starting a three-game homestand December 30-31, including a shortened Bill Joergens Classic. The Eagles are slated to host Lake Superior State University December 30 at 1 p.m. and Ohio Valley University December 31 at 1 p.m.



The final game of the three-game homestand is January 4 when USI re-starts Great Lakes Valley Conference action by hosting the University of Missouri-St. Louis at the PAC.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations