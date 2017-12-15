Pearl Harbor veteran's remains return home to Tri-State

An Evansville family is finally having a proper burial for their relative who died on the USS Oklahoma during Pearl Harbor.

There was a special welcome home for the Purple Heart recipient and Evansville native, George Wilcox Jr., Friday evening.

"The whole thing right now has just been a beautiful, beautiful thing," said relatives of the veteran's, David and Betty Wilcox.

19-year-old Wilcox Jr. was a Navy Seaman on board the USS Oklahoma. He was among the 429 sailors and marines who died in the December 7 attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Wilcox was "given up as a lost" after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It might have stayed that way, if not for a 2015 decision by the department of defense to exhume the remains of hundreds of unaccounted for service members on the USS Oklahoma.

Through DNA testing, George Wilcox Jr. was at last positively identified.

"I got the phone call about a year and a half ago to give my DNA," said David, who is Wilcox Jr.'s nephew. "I didn't think much of it, you know, but we got a phone call two months ago that he's coming home."

"Oh my gosh, it is overwhelming. Just to welcome him home, is close enough, he was a long way off," said Betty, Wilcox Jr.'s niece. "We're so honored. He is very special to our family, but we also want to give a special thanks to the Navy--for making all of this happen. To the Indiana State and Kentucky State Police who escorted us here, they did an outstanding job."

KSP and Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies escorted Wilcox Jr.'s remains from the Louisville International Airport, before handing off the lead to ISP troopers crossing the Indiana state border on Interstate 64 West.

"We just wish our dad was here, and his sister, Aunt Reida," David Wilcox said.

There will be a burial with full military rites for George Wilcox Jr. tomorrow at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Evansville.

