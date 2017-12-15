Henderson Municipal Power and Light settles multi-million dollar lawsuit

Henderson Municipal Power and Light has agreed to a settlement with Big Rivers Energy over how much some excess energy that was sold off should be worth.

Commissioner Robert Pruit explained the citizens of Henderson own the Henderson Municipal Power and Light utility but the city had leased it to a company, Big Rivers, to operate it.

Since Henderson wasn't using all the energy generated, Pruitt said Big Rivers sold the leftovers and pocketed the money. He said the extra energy was estimated to be worth $15-million and $40-million.

The issue went all the way to the Kentucky Supreme Court to decide who actually owned the energy.

The court determined Henderson Municipal Power and Light does, but the court did not resolve how much that energy was worth.

Friday's settlement determined Big Rivers would pay Henderson $6.2-million to end the dispute.

Henderson is expected to receive the money mid-January.

