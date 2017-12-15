Catholic Diocese of Evansville installs new Bishop

A special mass was held at St. Benedict Cathedral on Friday afternoon for the installation of Bishop Joseph Siegel as the new head of the Evansville Catholic Diocese.

Around 200 people were there for the invitation-only ceremony.

“I’m very excited," said the new bishop. "It's a great joy to be down here."

Friday was also a memorable day for Catholics across the Tri-State. Anticipation and expectations ahead of the ceremony had been building for months.

“So glad the day is finally here,” Bishop Siegel added.

Bishop Joseph Siegel was installed as the 6th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, just as the diocese is about to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Hundreds of people filled the pews of St. Benedict Cathedral to take part in the traditions, rituals, and reflections.

Twenty bishops from around the county came, along with 50 priests from Evansville and Joliet, Illinois, which is where Siegel served as an auxiliary bishop for the last five years.

“Wonderful opportunities to say goodbye and farewell to the people up there,” Bishop Siegel explained.

A diocesan choir, made up of about 90 voices strong sang throughout the mass. The new bishop had special sentiments about the musical selections.

“I was an organist and pianist in seminary and school so I’ve had a great love for music.”

Now, Bishop Siegel is ready to get to work with his new flock.

“I am delighted to be here. I am honored to be your shepherd, and certainly would give my complete self to my work here, my ministry here, and to serve you the best I can to be a faithful shepherd after the heart of Jesus Christ,” Bishop Siegel stated.

The diocese of Evansville had been without a bishop for the last six months.

Bishop Siegel told us during his first year, he’s looking forward to listening and learning.

