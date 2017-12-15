Lady Aces sign Illinois golfer Alyssa McMinn

University of Evansville head golf coach Jim Hamilton has announced the signing of Alyssa McMinn to a National Letter of Intent to play for the Purple Aces next season.

McMinn attended O'Fallon High School in Illinois where she was the 2017 Southwestern Illinois Conference Player of the Year and an All-State golfer. She led her team at the State Championship by finishing 4th.

"We are thrilled to have Alyssa join our program. She is a hard worker who continues to improve each year," Hamilton said. "Alyssa is an outstanding student golfer, who will fit extremely well with our team."

McMinn was a 3-time All-Area First Team Player (2015-17) and was an Academic All-Southwestern Illinois Conference performer in those same seasons. Alyssa was named to the All-Conference First Team in 2016 and 2017.

She won six tournaments in her high school career.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations